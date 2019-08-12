Augusta Health CEO named at AHA board

The American Hospital Association elected Augusta Health CEO Mary Mannix among the seven new members to its Board of Trustees.

The Board of Trustees is the highest policymaking body of the AHA and has ultimate authority for the governance and management of its direction and finances.

Mannix is past chair of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s (VHHA) board of directors and is past chair of the board of directors for both Virginia Solution and Solution Services Corporation.

As an AHA board member, she will chair AHA’s Regional Policy Board 3 and is a member of the VHHA board of directors, serving on its executive committee and foundation board.

She earned a bachelor’s of science degree in nursing, as well as graduate degrees in nursing and business administration, from Binghamton University-the State University of New York. She also completed a postgraduate two-year fellowship in healthcare administration with the Guthrie Clinic.

The AHA is a not-for-profit association of health care provider organizations and individuals that are committed to the health improvement of their communities. The AHA is the national advocate for its members, which include nearly 5,000 hospitals, health care systems, networks, other providers of care and 43,000 individual members.

Founded in 1898, the AHA provides education for health care leaders and is a source of information on health care issues and trends. For more information, visit the AHA website at www.aha.org.

