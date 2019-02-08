Augusta Health annual Heart Health Fair set for Feb. 13

In celebration of Heart Month, Augusta Health will host its annual Heart Health Fair that provides many free screenings, demonstrations and educational information on heart disease and its related chronic diseases to the public.

Each year, between 150 and 200 community members attend and receive free screenings.

Screenings this year include carotid artery ultrasound, pulmonary function test, fasting blood glucose, stroke assessment, sleep assessment and blood pressures. Cholesterol lipid panels will be available for a nominal $10 fee. Carotid artery ultrasounds and pulmonary function testing are by reservation. The phone number for advance reservations is 540.245.7910.

This year, the event will begin at 7:00 am to accommodate the fasting glucose screening.

Healthcare professionals will be staffing all stations and be available to answer questions.

