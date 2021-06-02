Augusta County woman wins $150,000 with a belated Mother’s Day gift

Gayle Clifton doesn’t normally play Powerball. She says the only reason she had a ticket for the May 15 drawing was because she received it from her husband as a belated Mother’s Day gift.

That ticket ended up winning the Craigsville woman $150,000.

When the winning numbers were drawn, her ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball number. That would normally win $50,000. However, her husband spent an extra dollar for Power Play® when he bought the ticket. That extra dollar tripled the prize to $150,000.

The ticket was bought at Goshen Country Store, located at 9625 Maury River Road in Goshen. The winning numbers were 4-10-37-39-69, and the Powerball number was 24.

“It feels like I finally had some good luck!” she told Lottery officials as she claimed her prize.

Clifton, who is retired, says she hopes to use her winnings for some home repair projects.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25. For more information on Powerball, visit the game’s site.

