Augusta County: Teen runaway reported missing, sought

Published Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, 9:25 am

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen at her Fishersville home on Friday.

Cheyanne McKenzie Hartless, 17, is 5’4”, 204 lbs., with brown hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and sweat pants

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

