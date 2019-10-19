Augusta County: Teen runaway reported missing, sought
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen at her Fishersville home on Friday.
Cheyanne McKenzie Hartless, 17, is 5’4”, 204 lbs., with brown hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and sweat pants
If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
