Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leads search for woman reported missing on Friday
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Regina Mae Wood, 41, is 5’0”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Wood could possibly be driving a 2015 Black Nissan Rogue four-door with Virginia tags UJE-6057.
If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.