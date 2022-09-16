Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leads search for woman reported missing on Friday

Staff/Wire
Regina Wood
Regina Wood. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Regina Mae Wood, 41, is 5’0”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Wood could possibly be driving a 2015 Black Nissan Rogue four-door with Virginia tags UJE-6057.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Staff/Wire

