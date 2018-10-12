Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leads search for missing woman

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Kathryn Kiser, age 35, was last seen at her Staunton home on Oct. 8 at approximately 3 p.m. Kiser, a white female, is approximately 5’7” and weighs 165 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen leaving the residence in her Toyota Highlander with Virginia registration WXL-3018.

If anyone has any information about Kiser’s whereabouts, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

