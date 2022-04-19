Augusta County Relay for Life plans annual walk for cancer patients, caregivers

Volunteers with the American Cancer Society will walk 1,670 laps around the track at Augusta Expo on April 30, in honor of the estimated 1,670 Americans who die from cancer each day.

The Augusta County Relay for Life will get volunteers together beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, to raise awareness and money to support cancer patients and their caregivers in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro.

To learn more about how to participate, go online to www.RelayforLife.org/AugustaCountyVA.

