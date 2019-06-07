Augusta County: Portion of Route 762 to close for bridge work

In Augusta County the Thorny Branch Creek bridge on Route 762 (Grind Stone Road) will close for bridge work beginning on June 10 with scheduled completion on July 19. This location is in the Mount Solon area.

Crews will be replacing the bridge deck and fixing sediment build up and erosion around the bridge abutments.

Motorists can use the following detour:

Route 762 westbound traffic will detour north onto Route 727 (Wolf Ridge Road) and then south on to Route 731 (Emmanuel Church Road) and rejoin Route 762.

Route 762 eastbound traffic will detour north onto Route 731 and then south onto Route 727 and rejoin Route 762.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

