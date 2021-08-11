Augusta County man arrested after domestic dispute

A Mount Sidney man is in custody after a dispute between a father and son that included the discharge of a firearm.

There were no injuries in the incident, which ended with the arrest of Terry Hemp, 49, according to a release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies had responded to the scene on Tuesday on the report of a domestic situation between Hemp and his son, according to the release.

Investigators determined that one shot had been fired during the incident.

Hemp is being held in Middle River Regional Jail on several charges.