Augusta County Library presents voting, election information

Have questions about voting and the election process? The Augusta County Library will be offering a chance for you to have your questions answered.

On October 9, 2018, the Augusta County Library’s Fishersville location will provide a drop-in opportunity to speak with the county’s General Registrar, Constance Messick. She will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to help individuals register to vote and learn about important election information. Please be aware that Augusta County voters must be registered by October 15 in order to vote in the November midterm election.

The Library’s second election themed offering will be a program on October 23 at 6 PM. Join Dr. Bobby Gentry of Bridgewater College to learn about elections laws, requirements and differences between states.

Bobbi Gentry received a dual honors degree in political science and psychology from Winthrop University. She earned her master’s and Ph.D. degrees from the City University of New York in political science with an emphasis in political psychology. Gentry’s current research includes youth behavior, teaching and learning in political science and elections. She joined the Bridgewater faculty in 2014.

The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy. in Fishersville. For additional information, contact the Fishersville location at 540-885-3961 or visit www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org.

