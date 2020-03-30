Augusta County Library ending curbside service
Due to ongoing social distancing efforts, the Augusta County Library has made the decision to end curbside pick-up service effective Tuesday, March 31 at 4 p.m.
After 4 p.m. on Tuesday, all holds will be suspended. The library is asking patrons to keep any materials that are currently have checked out.
The library will be extending all due dates, and will not be charging overdue fees at this time, so please do not return any materials until the library has re-opened.
In the meantime, the Augusta County Library will be serving their patrons virtually:
- Reference Questions: Call the library, or fill out this form to have your reference questions answers.
- E-Resources: E-books, audiobooks, magazines, children’s activities and more. Click here to visit the library’s e-resources page.
- YouTube: Enjoy storytimes, read-alouds, craft videos, and more. Click here to visit the library’s YouTube Channel.
- Social Media: Follow the library for relevant information, fun photos, book recommendations, live video streams, and more. Check out their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest social media updates.
For questions or more information please contact the Fishersville location at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354.
