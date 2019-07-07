Augusta County Library employee receives 2019 Up and Comer Award

Ali McCue of the Augusta County Library has been chosen for the 2019 Up and Comer Award by the Virginia Library Association.

This award recognizes an energetic librarian, with less than five years of professional experience, who pushes the boundaries of originality and creativity and expands the role of librarianwith forward-thinking efforts that help move libraries into the future.

McCue was chosen for this award because of her community outreach efforts, innovative programming, and desire to promote inclusivity both in the workplace and in her community.

McCue is the Adult Services Programmer and Middlebrook Library Station Manager for the Augusta County Library. She earned her MLIS from Syracuse University and a BA in Religion Studies from Appalachian State University.

She has worked on many successful projects and collaborations, including a Virginia Public Libraries Director’s Award-winning weekly radio reference show, quarterly trivia nights at local breweries, extremely popular American Sign Language classes, programming partnerships with local nonprofits, and securing the library on local public transit. Ali is currently excited about developing programming using the library’s new 3D printer and virtual reality headsets.

McCue lives in Staunton with her fiancé and their cat.

The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville. There are five additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, and Stuarts Draft.

For questions or more information please contact the Fishersville location at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354.

