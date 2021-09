Augusta County government Labor Day schedule

Published Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021, 7:26 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Government Center and all offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

The Augusta Regional Landfill and compactor sites, Augusta County Libraries, and social services offices will also be closed.

Click here for more information.