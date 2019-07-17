Augusta County Farm Bureau to host Ag Safety Day July 20

Did you know that agriculture and farming is listed as one of the most dangerous occupations by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health?

Augusta County Ag Safety Day will help identify some of the risks.

The event will be held Saturday, July 20 at the Augusta County Farm Bureau Office in Verona from 10 am to 2 pm.

For questions about the event please email John Benner at benner89@vt.edu.

The program will feature workshops on load securement, ATV safety, personal safety, and livestock and cattle handling safety.

A mobile dairy classroom, courtesy of Southland Dairy Farmers, will also be onsite for K-12 youth and adults to experience.

Lunch will be available for participants from 12 to 1 pm.

The event is free and open to everyone.

To register please call the Augusta County Farm Bureau office at 540-886-2353 by Friday July 19.

