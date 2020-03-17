Augusta County Courthouse schedule updates: Coronavirus impacts

The Augusta County Courthouse will be suspending its normal operation to the public for all non-essential and non-emergency cases from March 17 until April 6.

Staunton & Augusta Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court

Staunton and Augusta J&DR Court will run as scheduled on March 17, 2020 as all cases being heard are considered essential and emergency cases. Starting March 18, 2020, all none emergency case will be continued. If you have any questions regarding your case, please call the court in advance.

Augusta County General District Court

Anyone that has a traffic or civil case in Augusta County General District Court between these times will either receive a notice in the mail or summons as to when their case will be heard. Criminal trials currently remain as scheduled unless continued by the Court. Considering concern for public safety, efforts are being made to continue as many criminal trials as possible and to notify those involved of any such continuances. Before going to the Court please call and see if your case is continued or not.

The General District Clerks Office will be open and have staff available to take calls. If you need to make a payment on a fine, you will be able to do so over the phone or by mail. Bond hearings, advisements and civil commitments will be conducted via video conferencing. Attorneys that need to be a part of these proceedings will be allowed into the courthouse to represent their clients. For any questions about protective orders that need to be obtained, please call the Clerks Office for more information.

Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk

The Circuit Court Clerk’s Office also will be open and have staff available to take calls. If you need to make a payment on a fine, you will be able to do so over the phone or by mail. Attorneys are encouraged to E-File any civil cases they may have, but if unable, will be allowed into the courthouse in order to file those civil cases.

Augusta County Circuit Court

All non-essential and non-emergency cases in the Circuit Court will be continued to a later date. Notices will be sent out or summons will be issued to notify people as to when their case will be heard. However, criminal trials currently remain as scheduled unless continued by the Court. Considering concern for public safety, efforts are being made to continue as many criminal trials as possible and to notify those involved of any such continuances. Before going to the Court please call and see if your case is continued or not.

Bond hearings and advisements will be conducted via video conferencing. Attorneys that need to be a part of these proceedings will be allowed into the courthouse to represent their clients.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be open during this time.

Anyone that comes to the Augusta Courthouse displaying signs of sickness such as coughing, sneezing, fever, shortness of breath or appear to be visibly sick, will not be allowed to enter.

If you have any questions regarding your case, please contact the court clerk’s office:

Circuit Court 540-245-5321

General District 540-245-5300

Juvenile and Domestic Relations 540-245-5306

