Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court welcomes new staff members

Two new staff members have recently joined the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The positions of deputy clerk-court reporter and deputy clerk-criminal division were recently filled.

“We are so pleased to have Courtney Little and Amber Peterson join the staff of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office,” Clerk Steve Landes said. “Both Courtney and Amber are filling important roles in serving the public, and I know that they will provide great service to the citizens of Augusta County.”

Courtney A. Little of Staunton will serve as deputy clerk-court reporter, and Amber N. Peterson of Harrisonburg will serve as deputy clerk-criminal division. Little is currently enrolled at Old Dominion University and served as a deputy clerk in the Berrien County District Court in Michigan. Peterson is a recent graduate of James Madison University with a bachelor of science in justice studies.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in Downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The Clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk.

