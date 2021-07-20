first bank  

Augusta County authorities lead search for missing Crimora woman

Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, Jul. 20, 2021, 9:12 am

Sarah Elizabeth Rohrbaugh
Sarah Elizabeth Rohrbaugh. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at her Crimora home on Monday at 6 p.m.

Sarah Elizabeth Rohrbaugh, 41, is 5’3”, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Rohrbaugh was last seen wearing a black tube top dress and flip flops.

She has tattoos all over her body; specifically “Trouble” on her shoulder blades, “EWY” on her right wrist and paw prints up her legs.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.


Augusta Free Press