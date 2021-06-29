Augusta County authorities investigating possible connection in two recent break-ins

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with its investigation into two recent burglaries.

On June 24 at approximately 10 p.m., The Meating Place, located on Middlebrook Road in Staunton, was broken into. Video footage on site showed a white Dodge Pickup on location during this time.

Also on June 24 at approximately 3:30 a.m., a storage shed belonging to Stewart Middle School, located on Fort Defiance Road in Fort Defiance, was broken into.

Video footage on site showed a white Dodge pickup on location during this time.

If you have any information about these incidents, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.