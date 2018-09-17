Atlantic Coast Pipeline statement on FERC reauthorization

The following is a statement by Atlantic Coast Pipeline spokesperson Aaron Ruby regarding the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s authorization today to resume project construction:

“We are pleased to get back to work on this very important public infrastructure project. With FERC’s approval today, we are mobilizing our crews immediately to resume construction as authorized. We are closely monitoring weather conditions across the project footprint and will of course only resume work in areas where it is safe to do so and where weather conditions permit.

“We commend the Fish & Wildlife Service and National Park Service for promptly addressing the issues raised by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and FERC’s Stop Work Order. The agencies have reaffirmed that the project does not threaten any federally protected species and is consistent with the public use of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

“Public utilities in Virginia and North Carolina are depending on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to meet the growing energy needs of consumers and businesses. The project remains on track for completion by the end of next year, which will allow public utilities to meet growing demand for cleaner electricity, residential home heating and power for local businesses.

“The Atlantic Coast Pipeline has been the most thoroughly reviewed infrastructure project in the history of our region. The additional scrutiny we’ve recently received from the courts and the agencies are further evidence of the high standard that is being applied to the project.”

