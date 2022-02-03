Arts Council of the Valley announces First Fridays of the Valley February events

The Arts Council of the Valley announces the First Fridays of the Valley lineup for Friday, Feb 4.

An online map (valleyarts.org/first-fridays-map) is available to help residents and visitors plan their evening arts experiences. Kathy Moran Wealth Group is Exclusive Sponsor for the 2022 First Fridays of the Valley program.

Venues hosting events Feb 4 (5-7 pm unless otherwise noted) are:

● Asbury United Methodist Church (205 S Main St) exhibits Winter Scenes, with works by multiple artists in various mediums. Visit during the First Fridays of the Valley art reception! asburydowntown.org

● Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce (800 Country Club Rd) joins the First Fridays fun with an artist talk and opening reception for Robert Bersson’s Inspired By Nature: Spray Paintings, 2019-2021. Info: chamber.hrchamber.org/events/details/first-fridays-at-the-chamber-11297

● Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center (710 S Main St) offers a blend of art and music during this month’s First Fridays of the Valley. Join the 5-8pm reception for “Visions and Light,” where you can meet artists Bahir Al Badry (acrylic on canvas) and Erin Harrigan (fine art photography). The JMU Jazz Combo provides the beat, and food/beverages are available for purchase at Quill’s lobby bar and Montpelier Restaurant. Info: hotelmadison.com

● Lola’s Delicatessen (122 S Main St, Ste 103) opens “Smiles Downtown” with a Feb 4 reception. The exhibition highlights Bill Miller’s mixed media street art. Info: instagram.com/illstillsmile66/

● OASIS Fine Art and Craft (103 S Main St) hosts an opening reception (5-8 pm) for the JMU Student Art Show, with works in various mediums by 19 JMU student artists. JMU music students Caitlyn Newlin and Taylor West will perform flute duets and solos during the evening. Info: facebook.com/events/4807736562603319/?acontext

● Rocktown Yarn (165 S Main St, Ste 101) debuts as a First Fridays of the Valley venue with an opening reception for Zach Gesford’s felt/embroidery exhibition, “Felt Cute.” Info: rocktownyarn.com/events

● Sage Bird Ciderworks (325 N Liberty St) opens “The Wild Hunt,” ink on paper and printmaking works by Derek Niver, with a 5 to 8pm reception in its North Wing Gallery. Charcuterie fixings and cider are available for purchase – and live jazz is on tap from 6:30 to 8:30pm! A second Artist Reception is planned Sunday, Feb 6, 5-7pm. Info: facebook.com/events/439071647761982/?acontext

● Smith House Galleries (311 S Main St) hosts an opening reception for Travels: A Visual Diary, featuring oil on canvas paintings by Justin Poole. Sponsored by Kristen and Michael Drueen, the reception will also feature mandolin music by Perry Blosser. Info: valleyarts.org/current-exhibition

● Ten Thousand Villages (181 S Main St) welcomes you to an opening reception for Bohemian Home Décor/Macramé. Artist Arushi Sachan will be on hand to answer questions. Info: tenthousandvillages.com/harrisonburg

● Virginia Quilt Museum (301 S Main St) invites you to help create a Community Crazy Quilt each month during First Fridays of the Valley, with the kickoff on Feb 4! All materials – and instructions – are provided. Info: vaquiltmuseum.org/events

● Wilson Downtown Gallery (83 S Main St) celebrates the opening of Creating a Sense of Order with light pre-packaged refreshments during First Fridays of the Valley reception. The exhibition showcases oil on canvas works by Kathleen Johnston. Info: wilsondowntowngallery.com

● The Wing Gallery at The Perch (85 W Gay St) announces an opening reception (5-7:30pm) for “Elements,” featuring David Gardner’s photographs of architectural details from abbeys and cathedrals in England, Wales, and Italy. Info: theperchworkspace.com/events/david-gardner-photography

Other 2022 First Fridays of the Valley participating venues include: Arts Incarnate, Community Mennonite Church, Explore More Discovery Museum, The Friendly Fermenter, Gaines Group Architects/The Depot, Hess Financial, Horizon Gifts, Look West Gallery @ The Mark-It, Park Gables Gallery/VMRC, Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, and Village Juice & Kitchen.