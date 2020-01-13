Artifacts Roadshow returns to Virginia War Memorial in Richmond

To learn more about any military-related item that has been passed down in your family,discovered in the attic or picked up at a yard sale, bring it to the Artifacts Roadshow at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond for a free expert review.

This popular annual event takes place Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Memorial’s Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center at 621 South Belvidere Street.

Virginia War Memorial Curator Jesse Smith, military weapons expert Robert House and photo and document expert Warren Swindle will be on site to personally review and offer insights on military items from any era – from the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam to today.

While Smith, House and Swindle will be pleased to review items and give preservation tips, they cannot give appraisals or monetary evaluations. Admission to the Artifacts Roadshow is free but donations to the nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation are appreciated. Limited parking is also free in the surface lot at the Memorial and the VHDA surface lot next door at 601 South Belvidere Street.

“Robert, Warren and I always look forward to seeing and reviewing the unique items that our visitors bring to the Roadshow,” said Jesse Smith. “We enjoy giving everyone the opportunity to learn more about their military items – especially those that may have belonged to a family member.”

Smith noted that as usual all small arms, weapons and other ordnance items will be examined and tagged for safety at the door prior to review. Vendors and dealers are also prohibited at the Artifacts Roadshow.

In addition to the Roadshow, the Virginia War Memorial will also present its Annual Military Book Sale on Saturday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will include hundreds of slightly used military and history books, DVDs, VHS tapes and more. All proceeds will go to the Virginia War Memorial Foundation to support educational and patriotic programs, films and exhibits.

For more information at the Virginia War Memorial’s Annual Artifact Roadshow and Military Book Sale, please call 804.786.2060 or visit www.vawarmemorial.org/upcomingevents or www.dvs.virginia.gov.

