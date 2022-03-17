Are there any new casinos for crypto enthusiasts?

The casino is a part of gambling which is highly liked by the public because they get a chance to win good money. At present, the UK is the biggest market, and North America is the fastest-growing region in the field of gambling. With time, things and people’s perspectives change; likewise, the current pandemic changed the entire gambling vision, and most of the companies moved to the digital platform. Additionally, the thrust was given by Open Sea acts as a chain between the buyers and sellers.

Now, most of the users will think, what is a crypto casino and how has it become the heaven for casino lovers? This article covers all the essential elements of the topic, which will help you to know more precisely about crypto casinos.

OpenSea – At a glance

Before heading to the crypto casino, you must be familiar with OpenSea and how it has become the huge marketplace for NFTs. If you are familiar with the crypto terms, then you must be aware of NFT, i.e., Non-Fungible Token, which runs on blockchain technology offering high-level security to the digital assets. Now, moving back to OpenSea, it is a hub, or you can say, a marketplace to trade NFTs.

NFT comprises many elements such as digital art, collectibles, major event tickets, and also game items. So, if you are big fond of NFTs, then OpenSea is an ideal platform where you will get all the NFTs items.

Now, coming back to the topic, i.e., the relation of OpenSea and Casino. In OpenSea, you will find many gambling assets and also an opportunity to place a virtual casino. For instance, Decentraland is a platform created by the users with an aim to build a virtual world by selling and buying digital land through MANA currency. Furthermore, ICE Poker recently took the shed of Decentraland and enabled the players to play poker. Likewise, there are many such cases in OpenSea where you can play casinos.

Gambling assets available in OpenSea

In the traditional casino game, you may have noticed the playing tools used in the game (poker chips, roulette wheel, etc.), and the same concept is applied in the digital world. Here, Slotie is a very important utility that actually acts as an entry pass to the casino. It works on blockchain technology and enables users to access Slotie NFT in 150 casinos worldwide.

Slotie gives you a chance to earn good money; either you can stake Slotie NFT or become a Slotie NFT holder. Now, you may wonder where to find Slotie and the current price of the same. Well, every minute detail of Slotie is available in OpenSea, as there are many leading firms offering Slotie at a good price. Other crypto assets are available on traditional sites such as Joker123 Casino.

In a crypto casino, you will find many more gambling assets, such as clothes, hats, skins, and others for the character. You can buy them using NFT and prepare your character to get ready for the casino.

Top gambling service and asset provider in OpenSea

OpenSea literary is a sea of NFTs where you will find the collectibles of gambling and can play casinos. Now, let’s see who are the leading giants offering gambling services to the users in the OpenSea platform.

Sand Vegas Casino Club

Sand Vegas Casino Club retains 11.1k items, and currently, there are 4.3k users. The Decentraland and Sandbox are the ideal platforms for the players where they can make money through casinos. Here, you will find many items for gambling, such as chips, crypto black credit cards, whiskey bottles, and many more. The items are well categorized, and you can easily find them via visiting the official page of Sand Vegas Casino Club on OpenSea.

People’s Casino

If you are familiar with the gambling platform where you can play virtual casinos, then People’s Casino is good for you to purchase casino items. Here, you can get various NFTs that can be used in the casino, such as themed slots of various characters and others. At present, People’s Casino retains 97 items, and the current owners are 43.

Gambling Apes

The gambling apes is the best crypto casino platform where you will find ample casino games. To be a part of the Gambling Apes universe, you must have the NFTs, and the same can be purchased from OpenSea. Furthermore, the co-owner of Gambling Apes also has the casino in the Metaverse.

Moving to the casino part of Gambling Apes, it offers two features to the users, i.e., Fun Mode and Real Mode. The former mode (fun) is applicable for the users who just want to get a trial of the slot games; also, the users who don’t have NFTs can also play the slot games in fun mode. However, if you have NFTs and want to place a bet intending to earn more money, then go for Real mode. To play this mode, you must sign in, and if you don’t have an account, then make one and start your day with Gambling Apes.

Gambling Piggies

Gambling Piggies not only provide the NFTs but also enable the users to play casinos in Metaverse, as the firm has announced to take the Decentraland platform for Metaverse. Furthermore, if you hold the Gambling Piggies NFTs, then you are on the list of the shareholders as you will get the share on each profit.

In Gambling Piggies, you will find around 8k NFTs, and you can pick the one as per your choice. Additionally, the current owners of Gambling Piggies are 129, so if you want to be the one, then move to the official page of Gambling Piggies in OpenSea.

Bottom line

The above-listed firms offer NFTs that can be accessed in a virtual casino game. Furthermore, many other firms are also offering casino games in the Metaverse, and playing the same, NFTs are required. So, the best platform to get NFTs is the OpenSea, and this is the major reason that is dragging the crypto users and gamblers to this platform.

Story by Tomas Green