April is Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month: How you can help

Child abuse, especially child sexual abuse, thrives in secrecy, and our willingness, as a community, to avoid the topic has left millions of children to suffer in silence.

The Valley Children’s Advocacy Center is spearheading an awareness campaign throughout April to focus community attention on the issues of child abuse in our community. Rebecca Simons, executive director of the Valley Children’s Advocacy Center in Staunton, shared some shocking statistics.

“Approximately five children die each day as a result of child abuse. Experts estimate that one in ten children are sexually assaulted before their 18th birthday. Child abuse is the most prevalent public health problem children face, with the most serious array of consequences,” Simons said.

There are multiple ways that you and/or your business can stand with the Valley Children’s Advocacy Center in the fight against child abuse.

Here are ways that Individuals can show their support during Child Abuse Prevention Month:

Join the Pinwheel Family: Register for a free pinwheel kit using this link. Pinwheels serve as a visual reminder of the bravery and courage child survivors have displayed throughout their lives. Our hope is that survivors in our community will be inspired and uplifted seeing the displays of pinwheels. We anticipate these kits will ignite a community-wide discussion, garnering awareness, and addressing the issue of child abuse. Pinwheel Kits include two yard signs and a bundle of pinwheels.

Register for a free pinwheel kit using this link. Pinwheels serve as a visual reminder of the bravery and courage child survivors have displayed throughout their lives. Our hope is that survivors in our community will be inspired and uplifted seeing the displays of pinwheels. We anticipate these kits will ignite a community-wide discussion, garnering awareness, and addressing the issue of child abuse. Pinwheel Kits include two yard signs and a bundle of pinwheels. Fashion that makes a statement: The Valley CAC will be selling T-shirts during the entire month of April, and a percentage of the proceeds will go to support our organization. Visit Bonfire to purchase one of our shirts. Then post to Facebook using the hashtag #SupportValleyCAC.

The Valley CAC will be selling T-shirts during the entire month of April, and a percentage of the proceeds will go to support our organization. Visit Bonfire to purchase one of our shirts. Then post to Facebook using the hashtag #SupportValleyCAC. Follow the blues: Local businesses are showing their support for Child Abuse Prevention Month by creating a blue product! Try and find them all! And when you do post it on Facebook with the hashtag, #SupportValleyCAC. Follow us on Facebook for a list of participating businesses.

Child abuse: A local crisis

The Shenandoah Valley is not immune to the problem of child abuse and neglect.

“We never discuss individual cases to ensure the privacy and protection of the children and families with whom we work, but with that in mind awareness is essential and a community problem requires a community-wide response,” Simons said.

The Valley Children’s Advocacy Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that follows the national child advocacy center model. As a nationally-accredited child advocacy center, the agency promotes a coordinated response between law enforcement, prosecutors, victims, witnesses, Child Protective Service workers, and medical and mental health professionals to ensure that needs of children who are victims are met.

In the neutral setting of the Center, team members can collaborate on strategies that will aid investigators and prosecutors without causing further stress, harm, or trauma to the victim. This innovative, multidisciplinary approach significantly increases the likelihood of a successful outcome in court and long-term healing for the child.

For more information on the Valley Children’s Advocacy Center, or any of the special events, contact the Center at 540-213-0592 or visit them on Facebook www.facebook.com/ValleyCAC.

To report child abuse, contact the Virginia Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-552-7096.

