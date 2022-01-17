Applications open for fourth cohort of Startup Shenandoah Valley

Published Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, 6:47 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is accepting applications for the fourth cohort of Startup Shenandoah Valley, the region’s online incubator program for scalable businesses.

The fourth cohort will be focused on tech and tech enabled companies, but all companies are still encouraged to apply. Companies selected for S2V will have access to resources, mentors, and investors in and beyond the region.

“If you’re ready to put in some work, this is the program that will give you good boundaries and a solid framework to think through everything you need to take the next step” said Stephanie Duncan, owner of Floral Genius and member of Cohort 3.

“S2V is a significant opportunity for both our entrepreneurs and the community as a whole,” SCCF Executive Director Debbie Irwin said. “With support from partners across the region and our ecosystem builders, we have designed an innovative program that will help businesses in the Valley compete at a national level. Best of all, because of the GO Virginia grant SCCF received in 2020, we are able to offer this program free of charge and without equity requirements.”

Companies selected for the program will take part in an eight-week implementation sprint beginning March 14, with one-on-one virtual coaching, tailored mentoring, and support on all aspects of running a successful scalable business – such as raising capital, recruiting and retaining top talent, marketing, and legal issues, among others.

Most importantly, participants will become part of an invaluable alumni network of the Valley’s best companies and a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The program is supported by SCCF’s ecosystem builder, Ryan Hall.

“We urge committed entrepreneurs at any stage of the business cycle to apply,” said Hall. “Of particular importance is that our cohort represents the diversity of talent we have in this region.”

Entrepreneurs and companies interested in the next round of S2V should begin the application process here. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the Friday, Feb. 24 deadline. The fourth cohort will begin their coursework the week of March 14.