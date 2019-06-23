Applications begin July 1 for Beehive Distribution Program

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has announced that the 2019 Beehive Distribution Program will begin accepting applications July 1.

The Beehive Distribution Program provides free beehive equipment to Virginia residents. The 2019 General Assembly approved $125,000 for the program for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The program provides up to three beehive units directly to Virginia residents who are 18 years of age or older. Individuals who receive equipment will be registered as beekeepers with VDACS and are required to maintain the beehives in Virginia.

VDACS will review applications in the order they are submitted to the Beehive Distribution online application and registration system. When funding for the program has been exhausted, VDACS will suspend accepting applications. Applications will not carry forward from the previous fiscal year.

“Since the introduction of exotic pests and diseases of the honey bee, the number of beehives in the state has decreased by half,” said Keith Tignor, State Apiarist. “The Beehive Distribution Program will assist beekeepers, both current and those interested in beekeeping, in establishing new hives.”

To learn more about the Beehive Distribution Program or submit an application beginning July 1, go to the VDACS website and search for “Beehive Distribution Program” or click here.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google