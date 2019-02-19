Amy Klobuchar is wrong on Medicare for All

There’s a lot to be upset at Amy Klobuchar for. Add her nonsense thoughts on Medicare for All to the list.

“It could be a possibility in the future, I’m just looking at something that will work now,” Klobuchar answered a question from CNN host Don Lemon on Medicare for All at a town-hall forum Monday night.

The Minnesota senator, bully to her staffers, so, yes, Minnesota Nice, wants to work toward a public option, because, why not go incremental, when another approach is to go big?

That was the thinking behind the Affordable Care Act, which got 16 million people off the list of uninsured between 2013 and 2018, but there are still 28 million uninsured, and another 41 million considered underinsured – basically, paying for health insurance that they can’t afford to use, because of high deductibles and co-pays.

A public option solution, like ACA, does nothing to fix what’s wrong with our healthcare system. You’re basically sticking your finger in the wall in hopes of slowing the flood of costs that have nothing to do with the actual delivery of healthcare, and everything to do with lining the pockets of people in suits and investors who profit off people being unwell.

And, here’s the kicker, it’s not like Republicans, God love ‘em, even want a public option, so, if you’re a Democrat, and you want a public option, you’re going to have to move mountains to get even that half-assed incremental move.

If you’re going to move a mountain, you might as well do it for something that means something in the end.

Or, you can be Amy Klobuchar, and work hard, expend political capital, and move the ball a couple of feet down the field.

Next.

Column by Chris Graham

