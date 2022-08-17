Amtrak has more than 4,000 jobs to fill: Details on upcoming hiring events
Amtrak has more than 4,000 positions, and is hosting hiring events and career fairs to attract new talent, with a concentration in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Oakland, Philadelphia, Miami and Wilmington, Del.
“As we connect communities, economies and families, Amtrak employees have a significant opportunity to engage in truly meaningful project work,” said Qiana Spain, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer at Amtrak. “As our recruitment teams pave the way to secure top talent across Amtrak, I am proud to lead such remarkable hiring efforts.”
Amtrak is planning over 54 hiring events in FY23, including the following virtual events:
- Walk-In Wednesday Career Fair: Second Wednesday of every month, 1 to 3 p.m. ET
- Hiring Our Heroes – Skilled Trades & Advanced Manufacturing: Aug. 18, 1 to 3 p.m. ET
- Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) STEM Career Fair: Aug. 24, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET
- Next stop Amtrak – Women in Tech: Aug. 25, 1 to 3 p.m. ET
- Hiring our Heroes – Transportation, Supply Chain, & Logistics: Sept. 22, 1 to 3 p.m. ET
- Next stop Amtrak – Latinx/Hispanic Individuals: Sept. 29, 1 to 3 p.m. ET
At Amtrak, the starting pay rate for all onboard service crafts is $21 per hour. On the mechanical side, journeyman electricians start at $34.07 per hour and Amtrak offers hiring bonuses and relocation packages to fill critical positions.
In addition to actively hiring for 4,000 regular, full-time positions, the company also has programs for paid internships and co-ops for both undergrad and graduate students as well as Apprenticeship Programs for those looking for entry level, skilled labor learning opportunities. Offering competitive wages, Amtrak aims to convert 50 percent of all eligible interns to full-time roles. This includes early career rotational programs in finance, human resources, IT, marketing, safety and engineering.
To stay up to date on career opportunities and upcoming hiring events, please visit the Amtrak career site at careers.Amtrak.com.