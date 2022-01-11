Amazon donates 11,500 bottles of water to Louisa County homes, shelters after storm

Published Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, 6:37 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Amazon’s Waynesboro and Louisa delivery stations partnered with the Zion Crossroads Fire Department in a donation of six pallets containing more than 11,500 water bottles to homes and shelters in Louisa County.

The donations were made in the aftermath of the Jan. 3 winter storm that dumped 10 inches of snow in Central Virginia, which later resulted in power loss for approximately 90 percent of Louisa County residents.

Most of the homes in the area receive well water and the loss of power resulted in the loss of a basic necessity, clean water.

Amazon Delivery Service Partner Canyon Trail Logistics Inc. was instrumental in making this delivery successful by providing two delivery vans and drivers.

Related



