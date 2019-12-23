Altenergy marks 15 years in solar business
Altenergy launched 15 years ago as a two-man team installing solar thermal hot water and solar PV systems in the Central Virginia area.
Company founders Paul Risberg and Matthew Dunay have since expanded the company to a total of seven branches across the U.S. with more than 50 full-time employees.
“Altenergy has experienced exceptional growth and development over the past 15 years,” said Ryann Coles, marketing director for Altenergy. “Moving forward, our focus will remain on offering the highest quality, customizable solar energy solutions for commercial and residential clients.”
The company has successfully installed more than 1,200 projects totaling over 20MW of clean energy for federal, state and local governments, private industry and residential clients.
“It has been my pleasure to be around dedicated people who want to change the world for the better, by creating a sustainable place to live and work,” Risberg said.
For more information on Altenergy, visit www.altenergyincorporated.com.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.