Aldonis dazzles in debut, FredNats shut out GreenJackets in series finale
Pablo Aldonis spun five innings of shutout ball with six strikeouts in his FredNat debut, Junior Martina drove in three runs, and the FredNats beat the Augusta GreenJackets 4-0 in the series finale at SRP Park in Augusta.
The lefthander from the Dominican Republic allowed just two hits and surrendered two walks, and was basically flawless in FredNat debut since being called up from the Florida Complex League on Tuesday.
Martina drove in the first run of the game with a double to score Geraldi Diaz in the third to make it 1-0. An RBI single in the fifth scored Diaz again, and Martina also had a sacrifice fly in the sixth to score Andry Arias. This was the first three-RBI game of the season for Martina. J.T. Arruda drove in the other run with a sacrifice fly of his own in the fifth.
The bottom three in the FredNat lineup combined to go 6-for-8 in the game, with Diaz turning in his first three-hit game of the year.
Cody Greenhill, Marlon Perez, Todd Peterson and Riggs Threadgill all threw scoreless innings in relief for the FredNat pitching staff that turned in its fourth shutout of the year.
Threadgill loaded the bases with two outs in the 9th, and Christopher De La Cruz saved the game with a miraculous diving catch in left center field to end the game with the tying run up at the plate.
The FredNats go into the All-Star break on a winning note, and will take four days off before resuming the season on the road at Delmarva on Friday, July 22 at 7:05 p.m. in Salisbury, MD.