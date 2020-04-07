Albemarle County staff following cloth face covering guidance

Beginning today, Albemarle County staff conducting field work and interfacing directly with the public will be wearing cloth face coverings.

This includes our inspectors, other essential personnel. and first responders. Please note that first responders will still be wearing medical personal protective equipment (PPE) when interacting with patients.

Cloth face coverings can be fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure. Please note our staff will not be using N95 respirators, which are a critical supply for our healthcare workers.

Learn more about what Albemarle County is doing in response to COVID-19. Visit www.albemarle.org/COVID19 .

Offices closed, still open for business

The Albemarle County Office Buildings are closed to the general public. In an effort to balance the need to maintain essential services while reducing transmission and protecting vulnerable populations, the County Office Buildings at 401 McIntire Road and 1600 Fifth Street Extended are closed until further notice with limited exceptions (see below) .

Visit www.albemarle.org to see if your needs can be met online. During the closure, payments made by e-check will be waived. You can also call the department or staff person you need directly. Can’t find what you need? Call 434-243-7929, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The building closures do not impact inspections, field work, public safety calls for service, or other essential services.

Thank you for your patience. As members of our staff focus on our emergency operations, community health and safety, or go on leave, you may notice that turnaround times on some services will be extended.

Exceptions for building closure. Visitors to any of the exceptions listed below should expect to be required to follow social distancing and hand washing/sanitization procedures, following CDC guidance. Expect the staff you interact with to be wearing cloth face coverings.

Community Development will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 8:30 am until 4 pm.

The Police Department will interface with customers through an intercom and restrict visitors to the lobby, except with an escort.

Social Services & Housing will have a dropbox to receive paperwork in the lobby.

Voter Registration will receive in-person absentee voters for the Scottsville Town Council election.

