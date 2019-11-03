Albemarle County: Slope work scheduled on Route 53 Nov. 4-26

Motorists traveling on Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) in Albemarle County are advised to plan extra travel time and to expect delays in November while VDOT works on the slope adjacent to the travel lanes.

Route 53 will be reduced to one lane controlled by flagging operations between Michie Tavern Lane and Monticello Loop from Nov. 4-26. Work is scheduled Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The work is necessary to stabilize the steep slope adjacent to the westbound travel lane to protect Route 53.

Message boards are already in place to notify motorists of the upcoming work. Any adjustments to the work schedule will be announced.

Drivers should check www.511virginia.org or the 511 mobile app for updated information about traffic conditions and follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.

