Update: Albemarle County Police locates missing 92-year-old

Published Monday, Jun. 13, 2022, 8:03 pm

jim murray
Graphic courtesy Albemarle County Police Department.

Update: Monday, 8:03 p.m. Joseph James Murray has been located, according to a report from the Albemarle County Police Department.

 

First report: Monday, 7:54 p.m. Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 92-year-old Joseph James Murray.

Murray was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. near Bentivar Farm Road. He goes by the name “Jim” and suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on Murray’s location is encouraged to call the Emergency Communications Center at 434-977-9041.


