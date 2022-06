Albemarle County Police seeking assistance in locating missing Maryland man

The Albemarle County Police Department seeks the assistance of the public in helping to locate a missing person.

William Craig Hurley, 66, of Maryland, last know location in the area of Seminole Trail and Briarwood Drive, is driving a 2008 GMC extended cab Sierra Truck either white or gray in color, Maryland tag: 1BE7024.

Anyone who has had contact with or has seen Mr. Hurley or his truck, please call 9-1-1.