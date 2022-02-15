Albemarle County Police respond to reports of shots fired at Fashion Square Mall

A juvenile who fired shots from a pellet gun into an unoccupied vehicle at Fashion Square Mall is in custody Tuesday.

Albemarle County Police responded at 1:49 p.m. upon reports of a male with a gun in the parking lot of the Fashion Square Mall. Subsequent calls reported that he had fired into a vehicle and fled into the mall.

ACPD officers and a deputy from the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office arrived within

minutes and were able to locate and detain the suspect without incident.

Upon investigation, the suspect was determined to be a juvenile shooting a pellet

gun into an unoccupied vehicle. This appears to be an isolated incident with no known connection between the suspect and the vehicle’s owner.

The incident remains under investigation.

ACPD is currently consulting with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to determine appropriate charges.