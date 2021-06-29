Albemarle County Police investigating fraudulent police notification left on car

The Albemarle County Police Department received a report of what appeared to be an official ACPD letter placed on a citizen’s car in the Grayrock Subdivision, near Jarman’s Gap Road in Albemarle County, on Monday.

This fraudulent letter was authored by someone impersonating a law enforcement officer claiming to work for the ACPD “Summons Division.”

The Albemarle County Police Department would like to inform the community that there is no “Summons Division” within ACPD, and that this fraudulent notification is a work of fiction. If you have received a similar letter matching this description, you are encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department to file a police report.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact 1st Sgt. Elizabeth Gomez with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5808 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.