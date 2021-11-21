Albemarle County Police Department welcomes new officers

The Albemarle County Police Department introduced its newest class of officers graduating from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy this week.

During the 20-week academy, 55 applicants passed all requirements for law enforcement certification in the state of Virginia, with seven to begin service with ACPD.

The class:

Amalia Agnew

Parker Davis

Bailey Legg

Cory Legg

Carter Megahan

Aaron Pace

Nathan Weathers

These new recruits will now begin an intensive four-week post-academy training. This post-academy training will focus on topics specific to Albemarle County and ACPD. Upon completion of the post-academy training, new officers are paired with a training officer for another 12 weeks of field training before finally being released for individual duty.

“I believe that you will make this community a better and safer place, and that you will be shining examples of professionalism,” ACPD Chief of Police Ron Lantz said at the graduation ceremony held this week. “I believe that we can depend on you, and know that you will make us all proud. You have heard the call to public service, and I ask you to always strive to leave any situation you encounter better than you found it while displaying the utmost empathy and integrity. I could not be prouder of these seven recruits and their desire to give back to the community.”

A swearing-in ceremony was held for ACPD recruits and their families, to allow the recruit’s families to view their swearing-in and the recruits receiving their badges. The swearing-in ceremony is a critical step in becoming a law enforcement officer. The families were able to witness the beginning of their careers in law enforcement.

ACPD will begin another recruitment process at the start of 2022. Those with a passion to serve Albemarle County are encouraged to apply. Visit Join ACPD for more details.

