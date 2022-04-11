Albemarle County hosting Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Town Halls

The Albemarle County Fiscal Year 2023 Budget process is underway. Attend an upcoming town hall to learn more, ask questions, and provide feedback to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

Wednesday, April 13 – 7 p.m.

Hosted by Supervisor Donna Price, Scottsville District

Scottsville Community Center

Thursday, April 14 – 7 p.m.

Hosted by Supervisor Ann Mallek, White Hall District

Broadus Wood Elementary School – Cafeteria

Saturday, April 16 – 10 a.m.

Hosted by Supervisor Ann Mallek, White Hall District

White Hall Community Building

Thursday, April 21 – 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by Supervisor Diantha McKeel, Jack Jouett District – joined by School Board representative Dr. Kate Acuff and Planning Commissioner Julian Bivins

Jack Jouett Middle School – Media Center

Format

At each Town Hall, a short presentation will be followed by an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments.

COVID-19 Protocols

Guidance for masking is based on the policy of the host facility.

