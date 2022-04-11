Albemarle County hosting Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Town Halls
The Albemarle County Fiscal Year 2023 Budget process is underway. Attend an upcoming town hall to learn more, ask questions, and provide feedback to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.
Wednesday, April 13 – 7 p.m.
Hosted by Supervisor Donna Price, Scottsville District
Scottsville Community Center
Thursday, April 14 – 7 p.m.
Hosted by Supervisor Ann Mallek, White Hall District
Broadus Wood Elementary School – Cafeteria
Saturday, April 16 – 10 a.m.
Hosted by Supervisor Ann Mallek, White Hall District
White Hall Community Building
Thursday, April 21 – 6:30 p.m.
Hosted by Supervisor Diantha McKeel, Jack Jouett District – joined by School Board representative Dr. Kate Acuff and Planning Commissioner Julian Bivins
Jack Jouett Middle School – Media Center
Format
At each Town Hall, a short presentation will be followed by an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments.
COVID-19 Protocols
Guidance for masking is based on the policy of the host facility.