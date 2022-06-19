Albemarle County Fire Rescue welcomes 14 new firefighters

Albemarle County Fire Rescue welcomed its newest class of firefighters to the department this past week.

During a 24-week recruit school led by ACFR career staff, a class of 14 recruit firefighters passed all the necessary requirements and have received the skills and knowledge needed for the job. Training included emergency medical technician skills, firefighter survival, car seat installation, emergency vehicle operation, and a variety of other essential knowledge for success.

These new firefighters were selected for their varied backgrounds and bring a depth of experience to our department.

“ACFR personnel are highly trained and motivated to provide the highest quality service to the residents of Albemarle,” said Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston. “These individuals have gone through tremendous preparation and effort to become trained firefighters ready to serve as functional members of the ACFR team, and we warmly welcome them to the family.”

A pinning ceremony was held on Thursday to celebrate the accomplishments of these new firefighters. Pinning ceremonies have a long history as a fire service ritual – a rite-of-passage into a profession committed to a level of service and sacrifice above and beyond that of other disciplines.

ACFR’s new firefighters

Hannah Arbogast

Xavier Bostick

Joseph Bowen

Zachary Hogue

Matthew Friday

Gabriel Gallarzo-Flores

Stuart Graham

Michael Gramando

Alec McKee

Benjamen Noble

Jordan Pouzar

Dylan Quinones

James Walker

Grant Worsham

