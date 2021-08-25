Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire on Rockfish Gap Turnpike

At approximately 6:57 pm on Tuesday, career and volunteer fire rescue units from Albemarle County responded to the report of a structure fire on Rockfish Gap Turnpike.

The first apparatus arrived on scene six minutes after dispatch and reported a column of heavy black smoke.

As of the time of this release, crews have extinguished the fire and currently remain on scene to prevent flare ups.

There were no injuries reported at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone to have an emergency exit plan in the event of an emergency. Remember, get out and stay out.