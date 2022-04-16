Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to residential fire on St. Ives Road

Published Friday, Apr. 15, 2022, 9:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the report of a structure fire at a single family home on the 200 block of St Ives Road at 6:43 p.m. Friday.

After smelling smoke, a resident of the home closed the bedroom door where the fire had started and quickly evacuated to call 9-1-1. Closing the bedroom door helped contain the fire until crews arrived.

The first apparatus arrived on scene less than three minutes after dispatch to discover heavy smoke conditions. Crews were able to quickly source and extinguish the fire, containing it to one room.

No injuries were reported at the time of incident. The family of four has been displaced by the fire and is staying with friends and family.

The fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office. The cause is likely the malfunction of an electrical appliance.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone to have an evacuation plan for your family in place. When you hear your smoke alarm, get out and stay out.

Like this: Like Loading...