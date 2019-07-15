Albemarle County Fair issues call for 2019 entries

The Albemarle County Fair will be held at the outdoor pavilion and grounds of James Monroe’s Highland in Charlottesville July 25-27.

Hours of operation will be Thursday, July 25 from 4 to 9pm; Friday, July 26 from 10am to 9pm; and Saturday, July 27 from 10am to 9pm.

This fun and festive “Old-Time Country Fair” will be a three-day agricultural celebration, complete with over 100 farm animals, exhibits, baked goods, crafts, family entertainment, events, a livestock sale, and country fun. There will be live music, food vendors, and educational programming throughout the day. In addition to this year’s attractions, the fair, in collaboration with James Monroe’s Highland, will offer demonstrations of historic and cultural significance, including: blacksmith, handspinners, handweavers, and photographic silhouettes.

Residents of Albemarle and surrounding counties of all ages are invited to enter their work—from baked goods, arts and crafts, agriculture, and fine arts—for judging at the fair. A full list of entry categories and other information can be found at www.albemarlecountyfair.com. All entries must be dropped off at James Monroe’s Highland for judging Wednesday, July 24 from 4 to 8pm.

All information, including directions, events and entertainment schedules, can be found at www.albemarlecountyfair.com.

About the Albemarle County Fair

Albemarle County Fair, Inc., a nonprofit, regionally based corporation, sponsors the Albemarle County Fair. The fair, held annually in late summer, is primarily focused on serving the Charlottesville-Albemarle area by promoting the involvement of the area’s public and visitors in its programming. The programs strive to provide wholesome entertainment and activities that emphasize the deep human, natural and agricultural resources of Central Virginia. For more information, visit www.albemarlecountyfair.com.

About James Monroe’s Highland

Highland is the home of James Monroe, the fifth president of the United States, and is adjacent to Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello in Charlottesville, VA. Purchased by Monroe in 1793 and home to the Monroe family for nearly 25 years, Highland—owned and operated by the College of William and Mary, Monroe’s alma mater—offers tours each day, hosts community and private events and features a robust museum gift shop including the Virginia Artisans Room. For hours, directions and more information visit www.highland.org or call 434-293-8000.

