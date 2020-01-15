Albemarle County completes 2020 property reassessment

Albemarle County announced today that the 2020 annual reassessment process is complete. On Jan. 24, notices will be mailed to taxpayers and the 2020 assessment data will also be available online that evening through the County’s GIS-Web.

The County’s total tax base increased by 3.4 percent over the 2019 year-end tax base due to the reassessment. The 2020 assessment changes are generally the result of appreciation in the real estate market. Individual neighborhoods and sections of the County change at different rates and assessments of some individual properties vary from the average change for the County overall.

The Assessor’s office completed detailed reviews of thousands of properties in preparation for this reassessment.

Overall, taxable assessment changes by property type for 2020 are:

Urban Residential (County Water & Sewer): +2.80%

Residential up to 20 acres: +4.10%

Rural (20 to 99.99 acres): +5.40%

Rural (100 acres and over): +5.60%

Commercial Properties: +2.00%

Multi-Family: +5.50%

Average annual reassessment changes by magisterial district are:

Rio: +2.60%

Jack Jouett: +2.60%

Rivanna: +4.50%

Samuel Miller: +3.50%

Scottsville: +4.10%

Town of Scottsville: +6.10%

White Hall: +3.30%

The first half 2020 real estate tax bills that are mailed in late-April will be based on the 2020 reassessment value and the 2020 tax rate that will be adopted by the Board of Supervisors in April.

Direct any questions regarding the new assessment notice to the Office of the County Assessor by calling 434-296-5856.

Appeals

There are two appeals processes, an administrative review or Board of Equalization appeal. The administrative review process can be initiated online by filing the Administrative Review form on www.albemarle.org/assessor, by Feb. 28. The Board of Equalization appeal can be filed by contacting the assessor’s office for an application that must be submitted by March 30 or 30 days after the results of an Administrative Review, whichever is later.

Land Use Program

The Assessor’s Office will accept applications for qualifying properties to enter the Land Use Tax Deferral Program, with the $125 application fee, through February 24. A new application is required for each parcel to enroll in the program. The application fee is non-refundable, so contact the Assessor’s Office to determine a property’s eligibility.

