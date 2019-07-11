Albemarle County company selected to participate in VALET

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership today announced the acceptance of an Albemarle County company, Greenberry’s Franchising Corporation, into its two-year Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program.

The VALET program assists companies in the Commonwealth that are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy. To participate, each business must meet both quantitative and qualitative selection criteria. Participating firms are chosen based on their dedication to growing export sales.

To date, 335 Virginia companies have been accepted to participate in the VALET program.

Greenberry’s Franchising Corporation is a coffee roaster and cafe operation. The company has international growth through master franchising agreements.

For more information, visit www.greenberrys.com.

“The VALET program, administered by VEDP’s dedicated International Trade team, is one of our most well-regarded tools for bolstering trade activity in the Commonwealth,” said VEDP President and CEO Stephen Moret. “This world-class program has helped nearly 340 homegrown companies to increase their export sales, contributing economic growth and ensuring that Virginia remains competitive in the global marketplace.”

“The VALET program puts participating companies on the fast track to international business growth by connecting them with the necessary tools for successful international sales,” said Paul Grossman, Vice President of International Trade. “We are happy to welcome Greenberry’s Franchising Corporation into the VALET Program and look forward to working with them over the course of the next two years.”

Currently, the VALET program has 45 companies as participants. The program provides participating companies with export planning services and assistance from a team of experienced international service providers to help meet the companies’ international business goals. These private sector service providers contribute essential expertise to assist companies in executing export plans and include attorneys, web designers, bankers, translators, accountants, and freight forwarders.

The Commonwealth of Virginia exports more than $35 billion in goods and services annually. Exports of Virginia’s products and services to the world are vital to the growth of the Commonwealth, supporting more than 257,000 jobs and generating $2 billion in annual tax revenue. VEDP offers numerous programs to assist Virginia companies with selling into the global marketplace and has a network of international market research consultants covering more than 70 countries around the globe.

