Albemarle County: Bridge replacement will close Route 689 for two months

The Virginia Department of Transportation bridge crew will close Route 689 (Burchs Creek Road) in Albemarle County to replace the bridge over Stockton Creek, starting Tuesday, Oct. 11.

State bridge crews will replace the current steel beam timber deck with a new concrete superstructure. They also need to repair and modify the bridge abutments.

Currently the bridge can support five tons. The new superstructure will support all legal loads.

The road will be closed 0.2 miles from U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and 0.1 miles from Castleberry Court.

Drivers should watch for detour signs around the work. The detour will utilize U.S. 250 to Route 635 (Miller School Road), to Route 688 (Midway Road), ending at Burchs Creek Road, south of the closure.

Burchs Creek Road should reopen with the new bridge Friday, Dec. 16, weather permitting.