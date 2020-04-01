Albemarle County Board of Supervisors virtual meeting details
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will have its next regular meeting today at 5 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, this will be the first virtual meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
How can the public participate in the April 1 meeting?
- eComment Make a public comment online, up to 30 minutes before the meeting begins, using the eComment feature on the agenda website (legistar.com). Learn more about this feature here.
- Livestream (view only)the meeting using our web-based video stream. The link is live when the meeting commences (legistar.com). Note this livestream is view-only.
- Livestream with live commentto participate in the meeting’s Public Hearing, by attending the meeting through Zoom, via web or telephone. Speakers are encouraged to sign-up in advance of the meeting. Please note: the Zoom link will open for the public session that begins at 6 pm To view the Call to Order and Closed Meeting motion at 5 pm, view through albemarle.legistar.com.
- Follow along on Twitter – did you know we Live Tweet actions during Board of Supervisors meetings? Follow us on Twitter @AlbemarleCounty.
