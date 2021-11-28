Albemarle County Board of Supervisors to review final stream health initiative proposals

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will review 14 proposals to improve stream health during a Wednesday, Dec. 1 work session.

Residents can review the agenda and staff report in advance and view the meeting via live stream. The meeting starts at 1 p.m.; the work session is scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m.

Utilizing feedback and input from stakeholders and the broader community and active collaboration with technical experts from partner organizations, the project team developed a variety of proposals that include regulations; incentives and voluntary opportunities; and monitoring, education, and partnerships.

In 2017, the Board of Supervisors directed county staff to develop strategies for improving stream health and water quality in the county. The project, referred to as the Stream Health Initiative, supports objectives in the county’s Comprehensive Plan, which has a strong focus on protecting and improving water resources, and also aligns with many of the strategies and recommendations in both the Biodiversity Action Plan and the Climate Action Plan.

The Stream Health Initiative was divided into two phases. Phase 1 focused on development-related issues and strategies for improving stream health in the county. Thirteen specific proposals were developed, some of which have been implemented; work on others is ongoing.

Phase 2 of the Stream Health Initiative has been focused on issues and strategies for improving stream health in the Rural Area.

Read more about the Stream Health Initiative.

