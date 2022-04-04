Albemarle County Board of Supervisors return to Lane for next business meeting
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will have its next regular meeting on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
A Fiscal Year 2023 budget work session will immediately precede the regular meeting, beginning at noon.
Members of the public may attend in-person in Lane Auditorium at the County Office Building (401 McIntire Road, Charlottesville) or via Zoom (online or by phone).
Work Session
- FY 2022-2023 Operating and Capital Budget
Proclamation & Recognition
- Recognizing April as Fair Housing Month
Action Items
- Commonwealth Drive / Dominion Drive Sidewalk Project Update
- The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant Application – Three Notched Trail Shared Use Path
Presentation
- Earlysville Road/Reas Ford Road Intersection Study
Public Hearings
- SP202100015 Midway-Martin’s Store 115kV Transmission Line
- SP202100016 CVEC Cash’s Corner Substation
- SP202100013 Living Earth School
- ZTA202100004 Public Hearing on Zoning Text Amendment to Homestay Zoning Regulations
- Ordinance to Amend County Code Chapter 13, Solid Waste Disposal and Recycling, to Address Clutter