augusta free press news

Albemarle County Board of Supervisors return to Lane for next business meeting

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Apr. 4, 2022, 10:29 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

albemarle countyThe Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will have its next regular meeting on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

A Fiscal Year 2023 budget work session will immediately precede the regular meeting, beginning at noon.

Members of the public may attend in-person in Lane Auditorium at the County Office Building (401 McIntire Road, Charlottesville) or via Zoom (online or by phone).

Work Session

  • FY 2022-2023 Operating and Capital Budget

Proclamation & Recognition

  • Recognizing April as Fair Housing Month

Action Items

  • Commonwealth Drive / Dominion Drive Sidewalk Project Update
  • The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant Application – Three Notched Trail Shared Use Path

Presentation

  • Earlysville Road/Reas Ford Road Intersection Study

Public Hearings

  • SP202100015 Midway-Martin’s Store 115kV Transmission Line
  • SP202100016 CVEC Cash’s Corner Substation
  • SP202100013 Living Earth School
  • ZTA202100004 Public Hearing on Zoning Text Amendment to Homestay Zoning Regulations
  • Ordinance to Amend County Code Chapter 13, Solid Waste Disposal and Recycling, to Address Clutter

augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: