Albemarle County Board of Supervisors return to Lane for next business meeting

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will have its next regular meeting on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

A Fiscal Year 2023 budget work session will immediately precede the regular meeting, beginning at noon.

Members of the public may attend in-person in Lane Auditorium at the County Office Building (401 McIntire Road, Charlottesville) or via Zoom (online or by phone).

Work Session

FY 2022-2023 Operating and Capital Budget

Proclamation & Recognition

Recognizing April as Fair Housing Month

Action Items

Commonwealth Drive / Dominion Drive Sidewalk Project Update

The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant Application – Three Notched Trail Shared Use Path

Presentation

Earlysville Road/Reas Ford Road Intersection Study

Public Hearings

SP202100015 Midway-Martin’s Store 115kV Transmission Line

SP202100016 CVEC Cash’s Corner Substation

SP202100013 Living Earth School

ZTA202100004 Public Hearing on Zoning Text Amendment to Homestay Zoning Regulations

Ordinance to Amend County Code Chapter 13, Solid Waste Disposal and Recycling, to Address Clutter

