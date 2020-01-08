Albemarle County Board of Supervisors begins 2020 with new members

Published Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, 5:57 pm

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors began its 2020 annual meeting with the addition of two new supervisors, Bea LaPisto-Kirtley, representing the Rivanna District, and Donna Price, representing the Scottsville District.

This Board of Supervisors is the first in Albemarle County’s history to have five women supervisors serving.

“It is empowering to serve among this distinguished group that are committed to working together to tackle the policy challenges facing the County,” LaPisto-Kirtley said.

Price is the first transgender individual to serve on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

“I am proud to bring my many years of public service experience to ensure equitable policy outcomes for all County residents,” Price said.

Supervisor Ann Mallek begins her fourth term, continuing her tenure as the longest-serving member of this Board of Supervisors.

“It is a great honor to represent the White Hall District and to continue progress towards our County’s vision and mission,” Mallek said.

During their meeting today at the County Office Building, the Board elected Ned Gallaway as chair and Donna Price as vice chair.

“I appreciate the faith and confidence to continue as Chair this year,” Gallaway said.

LaPisto-Kirtley, Mallek, and Price were sworn-in at the County Office Building on Dec. 18 and will serve through the end of 2023.

