Albemarle County announces Community Read events

The Community Read is a book club for the Albemarle County community developed in partnership between the Office of Equity and Inclusion and Jefferson Madison Regional Library to highlight books that focus on inclusive storytelling.

Different books will be selected throughout the year to read and discuss together to uplift the stories of groups within the population that often get left out of the main narrative told about about this place.

The books are available to borrow through the county’s Little Free Libraries as well as through the JMRL branches. Visit the Community Read webpage.

For the Spring 2022 Community Read, the county has chosen We are Displaced by Malala Yousafzai as the title to be read together during Women’s History Month. This book is a compilation of the voices of some of these young girls and women from around the world who have been forced to make the impossible choice of leaving their whole lives behind to start over in a new place.

After reading the book, visit engage.albemarle.org and let us know your thoughts about the topic. Then join a virtual conversation Thursday, April 21 about the Community Read book We Are Displaced.

There will also be a virtual panel discussion Thursday, April 28. During the panel, you can hear directly from your neighbors, women who have faced displacement and have been through the resettlement process and now are a part of our community, about their experiences.

